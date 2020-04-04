2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has extended Ghana’s border closure by another two weeks.

This follows the review of a directive ordering the closure of all borders from Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Making the announcement on his Twitter page, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the new directive was to take effect from midnight of Sunday, April 5, 2020.

He added that the closure will ensure the importation of the coronavirus remains curtailed, while government focuses on the enhanced tracing and testing program currently underway.

Hi Folks, President @NAkufoAddo has by a new executive instrument, EI 66, extended the closure of Ghana’s borders by another two weeks effective midnight tomorrow April 5.— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) April 4, 2020

