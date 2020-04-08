2 hours ago

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for questioning the decisions of President Nana Akufo-Addo in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwamena Duncan alluded to NDC criticisms targeted at the President particularly when he decided not to evacuate Ghanaian nationals in China.

According to him, the high record of COVID-19 cases in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Italy and others who went for their citizens from the virus-prone zones is a testimony to the fact that President Akufo-Addo acted in the interest of Ghanaians by providing safety for those at home and ensuring measures are taken to safeguard citizens in the diaspora, particularly in China.

He also lambasted the NDC for purporting that the President and his government were insensitive and didn’t care about the wellbeing of the citizenry.

He noted that all the decisions taken by the President have proven to be judicious and well-planned to contain the virus infection in the country.

“The President has been vindicated. This is a leader who will look hard and take the best of decisions that will serve the interest of the people," he stated, adding that "he is focused on resolving this matter and that by his words, this one too shall pass".