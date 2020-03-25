1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has described as persons who are hiking prices of essential items in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as murderers.

Prices of goods such as hand sanitizers, liquid soap, have doubled in some cases tripled since Ghana started recording cases. Prices of food products have equally been hiked as a result of panic buying.

According to MP, the development will make difficult if not impossible for the poor to have access to the product for protection against Covid-19.

Speaking during a presentation of some items to the Ningo-Prampram district health directorate worth GHS57,000 to assist in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak, Mr. George urged all to be more considerate in the wake of the outbreak.

He presented hand sanitizers, nose mask, gloves, Veronica Buckets, bowls and personal protective equipment to be distributed to all medical facilities in the constituency.

The lawmaker decried the cut-throat prices at which he got the items.

“It took me four days to get the items and the prices are too exorbitant. The prices have been tripled as a result of the artificial shortage in the system. We could have provided twice the number if others have been honest with the prices they are selling the items”.

“If you are a producer or importer of the products do not hike the prices. If you hike the prices at this time you are being unpatriotic, you are being un-Ghanaian.

“In fact, you are a murderer because when you hike the prices, we cannot buy equipment for health workers and these health workers can get infected. You will kill a health worker simply because of your greed? So, hiking the prices now is tantamount to murder” he stated.

Medical Director for the Ningo-Prampram district Gifty Ofori Ansah in receiving the items disclosed all health facilities in the district have been directed to create holding facilities for suspected Covid-19 cases.

She disclosed health workers are being insured against any eventuality as the lead the fight against the deadly virus.

“I must say that as front line health workers we are right in the line of fire and the risk is very very apparent. So our leadership, the regional director has assured us that health workers are to be insured and that’s what we are relying on”.

The coronavirus has infected 24 people in Ghana so far with one death. Government has consequently shut Ghana’s borders and ports.

