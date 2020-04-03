2 hours ago

Private health facilities in the country have appealed to government to provide them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for them to be well equipped in the fight against the COVID-19.

According to them, their frontline health workers also need to be protected should a patient with the virus come to their facility.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's the Platform programme, Wednesday, Samuel Boakye Donkor, Acting President, Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana said, “one thing which is of constraint to the private sector is our finances. Indeed we are a private facility but we attend to NHIS clients . . . we want to appeal to the authorities to at least clear some of the arrears so that we can adequately prepare to fight this pandemic."

