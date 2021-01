2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has called for an emergency meeting with Club Safety and Security Officers on Wednesday January 20,2021.

The meeting is in line with the GFA’s continuous efforts to enhance the existing Covid – 19 Match Day Protocol at various match venues across the country.

A management member from each league club is also expected to join the meeting which will be held virtually.

The meeting is expected to begin at 11:30am on Wednesday.