Accra Hearts of Oak have appealed to authorities to allow for at least 70% attendance to the Accra Sports Stadium as they play host to Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

They have applied for an increment in the 25% stadium attendance as this year's League gets into its keener moments.

The Phobians are playing against their archrivals in the Matchday 31 encounter of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Per Covid-19 directives, a matche venue can accommodate a 25% attendance.

However PRO of Accra Hearts of Oak Opare Addo believes it will be most welcome if authorities will allow an increment in spectatorship.

''If even we are given 70% we will be able to cater for it'' Kwame Opare Addo told Oyerepa FM.

The Accra Sports Stadium in particular has experience some huge turnouts in matches involving the Phobians.

Their week 28 clash with Accra Great Olympics saw the greatest attendance so far since Football returned from Covid-19 break.

Hearts and Kotoko are joint league leaders at 53 points with the Phobians leading by superior goals.

Their second leg clash in Accra has been touted by connoisseurs of the game as the league decider.

With the ease on Covid-19 restrictions Sunday's super clash is expected to receive the biggest spectatorship.