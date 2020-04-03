3 hours ago

USA based Ropapa Mensah has joined a long list of philanthropic persons by reaching out to some communities in his native Cape Coast as Ghana continues the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The former highly rated attacker donated Veronica buckets, bowls, tissues among other things to some communities in the central region to fight the spread of the novel-corona virus in the country.

The donation which was done by the Ropapa foundation on behalf of the former Inter Allies goal poacher took place on Friday afternoon in Ntsen, Papratem, Gyegyano, brofeyedur, Ayiakoayiku, Tantri, kotokruba, Aboom, Turoum and Jackson street all in the Cape Coast municipality.

The deadly virus has so far infected nearly 1M persons worldwide, killing over 40,000.

As at April 5, Ghana has confirmed nine additional COVID-19 cases; six from Greater Accra and three from Ashanti region which brings the total confirmed cases to 214.