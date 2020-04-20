1 hour ago

Ghana international, Samuel Tetteh has returned to training with his Austrian club side, LASK LINZ.

LASK was the first Bundesliga team to start small group training on Monday with the playing body divided into groups of six.

The team completed their first ball training in over a month following restrictions on movement caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The coach, playing body and other members of staff had already been subjected to a Coronavirus test on Saturday.

In the run-up to the continuation of the 2019/20 season, a press conference was also held with President Dr. Siegmund Gruber, Vice President Mag. Jürgen Werner, head coach Valérien Ismaël and captain Gernot Trauner to discuss the way forward.