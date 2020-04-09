6 minutes ago

Spanish based Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo has seen his market value drop by a huge €1.5 million Euros.

The significant fall in his market value is due to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus.

Aidoo joined La Liga club, Celta Vigo in a mouth watering 5-year deal from Belgian side, KRC Genk.

The 23-year-old former Inter Allies central defender reportedly joined Celta Vigo in an €8 million Euro deal but that figure has been devalued following the effect of the Coronavirus.

Per the latest valuation released by the transfermarkt, Joseph Aidoo’s price tag is now pegged at €6.5 million Euros instead of the initial €8 million Euros confirming the harshness of the COVID-19 on football business.

The decline in player market value has forced clubs worldwide to want to institute a pay cut on salaries with clubs like, Fortuna Düsseldorf where four Ghanaians ply their trade, agreeing with staff on a 30% pay cut.