3 hours ago

The Ghana Tourism Authority has invited the Kwahu Traditional Council and other stakeholders to a consultative meeting on Saturday, 21 March 2020 at the Kwahu Omanhene’s palace on possible measures to put in place to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Easter celebrations.

The Tourism Authority, in its letter, said there is the possibility of cancelling all events in Kwahu in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

For several years, Kwahu has become a major destination for Easter celebrations, hosting thousands of people who go there for paragliding fun and business.

In the wake of COVID-19, large gatherings have been discouraged as it is a quick mode for the spread of the disease, especially with two recorded cases in the country.

It is, therefore, unclear if the Easter celebrations in Kwahu would be called off.

That decision will be known after the meeting.