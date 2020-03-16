1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has appealed to the students of University of Ghana to take the necessary precaution in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The affable MP urged the students to desist from handshakes and unnecessary close contact.

To her the coronavirus pandemic is threatening to distort academic work as precautionary measures may have to be taken to ensure the safety of all students.

“I entreat all students to stay vigilant and follow basic hygienic protocols including; washing of hands with soap under running water, frequent use of alcohol based hand sanitizers and, covering of month with tissue whiles coughing and disposing them off completely,” she said in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com.

She further advised the students to remain calm and not to panic but rather avoid crowded gathering as much as possible.

University of Ghana Suspends Lectures

The management of the University of Ghana (UG) has suspended lectures following the confirmation of a Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) involving one of its students.

The university has therefore banned non-residential students from coming to the University of Ghana campus until further notice.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu made this known in a public address to the University community on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The Vice-chancellor further assured the university community of management’s commitment to ensure the spread of the disease is contained.

He added, “the University has put in place, prevention, detection and quarantine measures which has already.”

Source: peacefmonline