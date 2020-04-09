2 hours ago

After the Ashanti Region has been noted as the second highest coronavirus prone area in the country, the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah declared a ban on the mass movement of foreigners into the region in a bid to contain the disease which is fast spreading.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the minister indicated that “the incidence of transporting foreigners into the region in their numbers is a matter of great concern and must cease immediately.”

He added that considering the health and security implications this phenomenon poses to the region, “anybody who is caught transporting foreigners into the region in such large groups, as well as any landlord who harbours such people, shall be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.”

The release also declared an indefinite suspension of special market days, mass gatherings for games and keep fit exercises.

So far, Ghana’s coronavirus case count has hit 313 with 6 deaths, The Ghana Health Service announced on Tuesday, April 8, 2020.

Read below the full statement

Source: Ghanaweb