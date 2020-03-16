1 hour ago

The Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Maame Yaa Aboagye has appealed to the general public and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from politicizing the Coronavirus Pandemic since the disease does not know ones political colour or affiliation.

According to her the outbreak of the virus is pandemic and not political, instead, all should support efforts by the government to curb the spread of the disease.

She also urged Ghanaains to play their various roles in creating awareness about safety measures against the virus.

"Every Christian is expected to help the nation with prayers because it is important to give ourselves to prayer for solution as government takes measures to curb the spread of the disease in the country,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced the suspension of all public gatherings in the country following the confirmed coronavirus cases.

Public gatherings such as church services, funerals, conferences, sporting activities among others are covered in the directive which is expected to last for a month.

Also, all universities, senior secondary and basic schools are to shut down indefinitely, the President announced in a national broadcast Sunday evening.

He, however, said private burials can take place but with a limited number in attendance.

The strict measures come after four more cases of the virus were confirmed by the government, Sunday.

Summary of the Directives from the President of the Republic

1. All public gatherings including conferences, funerals, church activities have been suspended for 4 weeks.

2. All Universities, schools etc have been closed from tomorrow. They’re to do distance learning.

3. Government travel bans announced still in force.

4. Ministry of Transport to work with transport operators to enhance hygiene.

5. Supermarkets, malls etc must ensure the highest standards of personal hygiene.

6. Ministry of Local Government must liaise with relevant authorities to improve hygiene standards in our markets.

7. Attorney General and Minister for Health to fast track processes to ensure legislative processes are implemented to back directives.

Source: peacefmonline