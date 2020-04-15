42 minutes ago

Comic actor Bismark Odio popularly known as Bismark TheJoke has urged his fans and the general public to stop pressurizing public figures to donate by all means during these extraordinary times.

Since the coronavirus breakout in Ghana in February, countless celebrities and public figures have donated several items at different parts of the country and there has been pressure from the public on known people who haven’t donated yet to do so. But according to Bismark, not every public figure or celebrity can donate item because they are also suffering.

Speaking during an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM’s “Entertainment GH”, this morning, Bismark revealed that all is not rosy for some celebrities as people may assume.

“It is not easy for some of us. Several people keep saying celebrities must donate but I am telling you the truth a lot of celebrities are suffering but nobody is speaking for them because they say we are public figures so we don’t even have the chance to say that you are also suffering”.

According to Bismark who is celebrating his birthday today Wednesday April, 15, 2020, the movie industry was already suffering before the outbreak of coronavirus and things are even getting worse now.

He also spoke about how he is coping with the current lockdown situation among other things.

