Philanthropist, Enerst Osei Boateng has promised to offer cash support to all Premier league and Division one players based in the Bono Regional capital Sunyani for the next 3 month amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The former Berekum Chelsea and Bofoakwa United chief made this revelation in an interview with Atinka FM.

According to him, that's his own way of helping the players in the region as way of helping them to cope with the economic hardships they go through as a result of the effect of Covid-19 on the country's football.

“We are all aware of the situation in the world now and everybody is trying to offer help and I deemed it wise after serving the people of sunyani as football administrator and knowing what our players go through, I’ve accepted to help the sunyani based players with amount ranged from GHC100 to GHC300 to each player for the next 3 month.” Mr Boateng Said.

"We’ve collated the number of players we have here and am going to keep my promise starting tomorrow.” he added.

Football the world over have grounded to a halt following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe.