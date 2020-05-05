1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders have as part of plans to help curb the coronavirus pandemic distributed some nose mask to some institutions in the Bono East Region.

The Ghana Premier League has been suspended since the month of March following the upsurge in coronavirus cases in Ghana and government's subsequent ban on public gatherings.

Eleven Wonders as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility have distributed customized nose mask to some selected hospitals,Police stations, Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Federation of the Disabled all within their region.

The club announced via their twitter handle on Sunday : "Today: The management of the club distributed over 700 customize nose masks to Hospitals,Ghana Police Service,Ghana National Fire Service and Disable Federation of Ghana ( Techiman Branch)."

Ghana has so far recorded 2719 positive cases with 294 recoveries and 18 deaths so far.

