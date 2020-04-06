2 hours ago

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known in Ghanaian showbiz as Shatta Wale, has made a passionate call on telecommunication companies to reduce the cost of data and calls in this time that the country is trying to fight Covid-19.

Speaking in an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua 95.1 FM, the dancehall artiste said, “It’s time to show love, market women have increased the cost of foodstuffs, this is the time people should understand we need each other to move on”.

“Telecommunication companies in Ghana with higher tariffs must reduce their tariffs because all the monies that will come out of my Faith Concert is going into my charity projects. I’m just going to donate those monies and I have nothing to gain because I invested GH¢400,000 in my concert.”

Shatta Wale was able to entertain his fans and all Ghanaians with his Faith Concert Saturday night.

It was streamed online to thousands of Ghanaians including those who have been affected by the partial lockdown.