1 hour ago

Just days after the highly-publicized COVID-19 virtual concert organized by the Ministry of Communication, there are conflicting reports on whether the performing acts were paid or not

Highlife artiste Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, one of the artistes who performed at the COVID-19 Virtual concert has disclosed that even though he did not charge for the concert, he was given money for transportation.

This comes a day after the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the musicians performed for free.

Ursula said during the coronavirus press briefing of the Ministry of Information that the artistes performed at the launch of the COVID-19 Tracker for free.

“The launch was held and I must thank the musicians who also performed for free to lift up the spirit of those of us in lockdown and educate the public through music as well,” she said.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has even come out to rubbish claims that he was paid for his performance at the COVID-19 Virtual Concert.

