1 hour ago

Sixteen public and private companies Thursday contributed a total of GHc1,394,400 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund to support government's efforts at combatting the socio-economic effects of the pandemic.

At separate ceremonies at the Secretariat of the Trust Fund at the Jubilee House, Societe Generale Ghana gave a cheque for GHC500,000, whilst the CFAO Group donated two Mitsubishi L200 Pick-Up Tracks, worth GHs300,000, to the Fund.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana donated GHc 100,000 and Ghana Consulting Engineers Association also presented a cheque for GHC5,000 to the Fund.

Chemico Limited gave the Fund GHc100,000, and the Azar Group also donated GHC100,000.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association presented a cheque for GHc50,000, and the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana, presented a cheque for GHc30,000.

The Energy Commission and the Minerals Commission presented GHc50,000 and GHc100,000 respectively to the Fund, whilst the Free SHS One Hot Meal Food Vendors — Vendir Association - presented a cheque for GHs13,000.

ADK Consortium, an engineering and architectural consulting firm, made a cheque donation for GHc100,000, and the Securities and Exchange Commission Ghana presented a cheque for GHc50,000, 200 packs of bottled water, 40 gallons of hand sanitizers and 20 veronica buckets to the Fund.

Promasidor Ghana Limited and Cowbell Products also donated GHc70,000 and GHc60,000 respectively to the Fund.

Believers Love World Incorporated gave GHc60,000, and the New Apostolic Church also presented a cheque for GHc121,400 to the Fund.

Justice Sophia Akuffo, the Chairperson of the Fund's Board of Trustees, who received the donations, thanked the companies for contributing to the Fund and expressed the appreciation of President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo for the gestures.

She gave the assurance that the contributions would be used judiciously in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.