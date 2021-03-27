31 minutes ago

Managing Director of Accra Digital Centre Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has called on the government to reconsider its decision on Abeiku Santana’s appointment as an ambassador for the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana is expected to help attract funds from the private sector to the Trust Fund as well as engage in public sensitization on the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Reacting to this appointment, MD of Accra Digital Center Kofi Ofosu Nkansah said although the National Trust is apolitical, Abeiku being made an ambassador brings a level of divide since he has publicly declared his political leanings.

Mr Ofosu Nkansah believes that selecting a politically neutral person for the role is apt.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, he said “if the board is not political and we want an ambassador who can raise money for the fund, then they shouldn’t appoint Abeiku Santana. He has aligned with NDC so he is seen to be political.

"If I were to select an ambassador to the Trust, I would select somebody neutral. Someone who will appeal to the masses because of their neutrality. His appointment must be revoked”.

He also added that the foot soldiers of the New Patriotic Party are equally unhappy with the appointment.

“To the NPP leadership, if you didn't know the current temperature of the base of our Party, this Abeiku Appointment just gave all of us an indication of how unhappy our people are. This is free data and information for action and decision making. Hope we all get on the drawing board to deal with the issues. Both Government functionaries and Party leaders," he told Desmond Frimpong of GhanaWeb.

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana in March 2020, the Government set-up the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The Board of Trustees, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akufo, will receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

Source: Ghanaweb