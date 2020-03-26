1 hour ago

Coach of the Saudi Arabian national team Herve Renard is presently in the West African country of Senegal where he is currently self isolating in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic globally.

The two time African Cup of Nations winner left his post as coach of Morocco after their ill fated exit at the 2019 Afcon tournament.

He joined Saudi Arabia in July 2019 where he has been coaching as the first Frenchman to coach the gulf state.

According to L'Equipe, the Saudi Arabian gaffer managed to get aboard the last departing plane from Saudi Arabia to Senegal where he is now self isolating.

The Frenchman has given updates about his health and the occurrences in Senegal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is not yet 100% containment but a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am," he told L'Equipe.

Saudi Arabia where the Frenchman is domiciled have recorded 1,012 as at Thursday 26th March 2020 with three deaths while Senegal where Renard considers safe have recorded 105 cases with no deaths.

It still remains unclear when the 2012 Afcon winner with Zambia and 2015 with Ivory Coast will return to the gulf region.