Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwesi Opoku Amankwa has assured parents and guardians that their children will be safe as Senior High Schools open on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The single track Form 1, 2 (gold) and form three students will be going back to school on Wednesday.

This follows President Nana Akufo-Addo's directive during one of his nation updates on COVID-19.

Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Prof. Opoku Amankwa reiterated that the government has put precautionary measures in place to protect the school children and asked the parents not to be afraid of their children resuming school.

"During the reopening of schools, we undertook COVID measures. We made guidelines for the schools. We held talks and meetings with the Heads. We also held our review meetings. The government also helped us and all private schools in Ghana by procuring PPEs for us which we have distributed to the various schools...We also work hand-in-hand with the Ghana Health Service," he said.

He also revealed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the various campuses has reduced drastically.

''Last two weeks Friday, the active cases in all the schools across the whole Ghana was 556 but by God's grace, by last Wednesday, the active cases had reduced to 324. So, we know our people are working hard to ensure we follow the protocols.''

He however advised the parents and guardians to play their role in safeguarding the children against the pandemic disease.

''The laws have not changed. We will continue to follow the guidelines'', he stated.