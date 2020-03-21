1 hour ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo in his third address to the nation on the novel coronavirus pandemic has disclosed that the country will on Sunday 22nd March 2020 midnight close all its points of entry that is borders; land, sea and airspace to all persons for the next two weeks.

With the only exception given to that of goods,cargo and supplies whiles any person who enters before the stipulated time will be forced into quarantine and self testing.

Among other steps being undertaken by the government to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus include the re-engagement of retired health workers to augment the current workforce.

The President adds that additional 50,000 test kits have been procured and will be available soon.

Meanwhile the President who on Thursday held a national prayer breakfast meeting with members of the clergy while the Vice President also held a prayer meeting with heads of the Muslim community has declared Wednesday 25th March as a national prayer and fasting day against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There was also confirmation by the President of the passing away of one of the 19 cases a Lebanese who he says had an underlying condition before contracting the virus while all the other cases being treated are stable and responding to treatment.