2 hours ago

Jeff Gyasi, Greater Accra Regional Organiser, Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has asked Ghanaians to take their destinies into their own hands following the lifting of the three-month lockdown.

According to him, the internet is filled with a lot of information regarding COVID-19 which is causing fear and panic and so there will be the need to use 'common sense'

There have been news reports of patients who recovered from the deadly virus using herbs and steam baths.

Mr. Jeff Gyasi speaking to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' sides with the use of orthodox medicine in treating COVID-19.

According to him, so many researches and scientists continue to give conflicting reports on medication and other aspects of the virus.

"the sources and information keep changing and so we must use our common sense and get rid of the chunk. We must sift the information and take your destiny into your hands" he added.

However, Kwesi Pratt believes science is an integral part of the equation when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.

According to him, “the virus is real and we should not joke with it. You can’t fight against science; it is very important".