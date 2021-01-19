45 minutes ago

The President’s Representative at the Information Ministry, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed that a vaccine roll-out plan for Ghana is expected to be ready within a week.

According to him, the deadline was given after President Akufo-Addo met with the task force on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said among other things, the plan will include a decision on those to be considered as priority for the vaccination.

“The President, following a task force meeting has instructed that this week, the sub-committee working on the vaccine has to complete its entire vaccine plane which includes who qualifies as priority, whether or not a private sector complement may be allowed, which of the vaccines should be screened and licensed to be utilized in the country and the expectation is that when they are done with the putting together of all of these things, they will be able to roll out a full vaccine plan within the country,” he said.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who was speaking on Citi TV‘s Point of View said the government has also brought on board several professionals knowledgeable in various relevant fields to help expedite the decision-making process.

“We’ve also brought onboard persons from other knowledgeable institutions that have other interest and also to ensure that the public interest is protected.”

“For all of these interventions, you need to do a lot of consultations, bring together all the necessary people, let them complete their proposals, those proposals interrogated before you end up having a final decision, and we’re expecting that within a week they can make progress with that,” he added.

Meanwhile, government officials in the health sector have projected that Ghana will take delivery of the first batch of vaccines for coronavirus by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Source: citifmonline