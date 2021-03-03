1 hour ago

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye is urging all Ghanaians to present themselves for the vaccination against the Coronavirus.

Forty-two million vaccines are said to be procured by the Government of Ghana to ensure the entire nation is inoculated.

The government has already taken delivery of six hundred thousand (600,000) vaccines which are currently in administration.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Dr. Okoe Boye noted that the aim of the vaccination is to eradicate the disease worldwide.

According to him, the vaccine will contribute largely to ensuring a permanent end to Coronavirus and therefore entreats Ghanaians to take the vaccines seriously.

"It's about eradication. Eradication means that you have zero incidents globally, meaning no record cases but elimination is zero incidents within your jurisdiction. We're not targeting elimination. The world is targeting eradication and it is possible because it's a disease that doesn't last for a lifetime," he said.