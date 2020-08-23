45 minutes ago

Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association Daniel Agbogah, on Saturday, August 23, 2020 led his Executive Council to distribute PPES to the people of Ho in the Volta Region.

Mr. Agbogah was joined by Volta RFA Secretary, Michael Ahiagba, Ex-national team player Obed Mensah Aguadze (in a wheel chair), ex- U-17 (Black Starlet) player Fafa Gbadegbe and Ho Municipal Football Association Chairman, Foster Kudiabor.

It would be recalled that on Friday, July 24, 2020, the Black Stars donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and assorted items worth one hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢100,000) to the Ghana Football Association to be distributed to Ghanaians as their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

Executives of the Volta RFA embarked on a similar exercise at the Aflao border on Friday.