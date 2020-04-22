1 hour ago

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has disclosed that contact tracing of persons infected with the Coronavirus will not cease despite the lifting of restrictions on movement in the country.

With 1042 people contracting the virus and over 60000 testing negative, President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in consultation with stakeholders in the health sector and other sectors of the economy lifted restrictions on movement in the country.

The President noted that the decision to cancel the partial lockdown was informed by adequate data and knowledge on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr. Kuma-Aboagye, so long as the citizenry can carry on their daily activities, the work of health Professionals at the forefront of fighting the pandemic is not over.

He stated this activity of tracking people who come into physical contact with the viral transmissions will be ongoing, adding that the Health Service has adopted a modernized mechanism of using navigational system involving satellites and computers (GPS), and ICT enhanced methods to engage in the contact tracing.

Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', he said ''we will not stop the contact tracing. We will continue. Anytime we will record a positive case, we will do contact tracing. As at the day it (lockdown) was lifted, we engaged in contact tracing the following day. The 200 cases that added up on the last day, of course through the cumulative tests we did; we will be doing contact tracing of all the people''.