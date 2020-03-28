2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah has lamented the dire financial consequences the novel coronavirus pandemic is having on himself and other footballers in the country.

The now Asante Kotoko No 1 choice goalkeeper plays for one of the elite clubs in Ghana where players are generally paid well and also on time but is complaining about the financial pinch it is having on players.

Ghana has in the past two weeks experienced a surge in cases of the coronavirus with 137 cases reported with four persons dead while one person has fully recovered forcing the government to announce a partial lock-down of the epicenters of the diseases being the Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Region beginning Monday 30th March 2020.

Many football clubs and jobs the world over have asked their employees to take pay cuts else their contract will be terminated with the coronavirus pandemic biting hard financially with no football.

“This outbreak of coronavirus has really cost us as players because even when the league was ongoing, our salaries were never paid on time how much now that we are asked to go home. We hope that the period of suspension doesn’t keep long,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.

With how things are going with the coronavirus it remains unclear when the pandemic will subside or be totally eliminated for things to return to normalcy.