1 hour ago

Ghana's case count for the coronavirus pandemic has shot up to an astonishing 566 with two new regions joining the already 8 cases have been recorded.

The Western and Volta Regions have now joined the list of regions with cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ghana Health Service released new figures of 158 new cases of coronavirus across the country with two of them coming from these regions.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West.

Per the data presented by the Ghana Health Service more males have been infected with 58% males while 42% are females.

Curiously it appears the community spread is catching fire as 66.6% have no travel history whatsoever while 33.4% have travel history.

Region breakdown

Greater Accra – 452Ashanti – 49Eastern – 32Northern – 10Volta – 9Upper West – 7Upper East – 4North East – 1Western – 1Central – 1