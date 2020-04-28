1 hour ago

The Western Region has recorded new cases of COVID-19, a report by Peace FM's Correspondent, Appiah Dankwa disclosed.

The Region has recorded eight (8) more cases bringing the current number of positive cases to nine (9).

Filing a report on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' program, he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that five were imported cases while the remaining three are community transmission.

He indicated that the five people had traveled from the United States of America and parts of Europe to the Region and opted for a voluntary test which result turned out that they had been infected by the virus.

According to the Western Regional Coordinating Council which confirmed these numbers to our Correspondent, six cases were recorded in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis with two confirmed cases from the Nzema East Municipality, specifically Axim.

"Five of them were returnees who had come to Sekondi-Takoradi whereas the sixth person had come from Obuasi to Sekondi-Takoradi. What is worrying is that none of these people show symptoms. They are all asymptomatic; not coughing nor having abnormal body temperatures," the Western Regional Correspondent narrated.

He added that due to the new development in the Region, residents have become vigilant and complying with directives to wear nose masks and other health protocols to prevent spread of the disease.