The coronavirus cannot be transmitted through sex, however, if an infected person sneezes or coughs, on the partner during sex, he or she can get infected.

This was explained by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye during an exclusive interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Tuesday.

He was reacting to reports that "constant or repeated acts of sex kills coronavirus".

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper speaking to this on the same platform, sought to know how an infected person can contemplate having sex (missionary position) with his or her partner, especially when the World Health Organisation (WHO) and medical experts recommend the observation of social distance of about six feet (1.8m).

"Kwami, I read that it is advisable to maintain a 1.8metre distance in the wake of COVID-19 scourge. I hope I'm right....But the question I'm asking is which sex position or style can be possible when observing this 1.8metre guideline?" he asked amidst squeals of laughter from the host and other members of the panel.

Credit: Peacefmonline.com