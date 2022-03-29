3 hours ago

NPP MP for Sekondi Constituency, Andrews Kofi Egyapa Mercer says South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor's argument that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should have sought permission from parliament before lifting COVID-19 restriction is “totally baseless”.

The NDC MP had argued in an earlier interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Neat FM's "Ghana Montie" show since the COVID-19 Restriction Act was an Executive Instrument okayed by Parliament, the President needed to use a similar method to lift it.

“The COVID-19 Restriction Act was passed by parliament to give the president the power to execute these Executive Instruments.”

"If the mother act, which is the COVID-19 Restriction Act, says if you are not wearing a face mask in a public place, it is an offence under the law, there are now two ways about it.’

"The government should have brought some of the amendments so that Parliament will repeal some of the provisions under the COVID-19 Recovery Act to give the president the mandate to reopen the country's borders,"

"You (Akufo-Addo) are the one who came to parliament to say you want to close the borders, and we accepted it. If you are reopening it, you have to come back to parliament." Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor argued in an interview with NEAT FM.

However, Andrews Kofi Egyapa Mercer sharply disagreed – he explained that Executive Instruments (EIs) do not need parliamentary approval.

"Executive Instruments (EIs) are not Legislative Instruments (LI) which are laid in parliament, debated and voted upon. Executive Instruments are from the power of the president, so what should he come and do in parliament?" he said on the same platform.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced that wearing a nose mask is no longer mandatory from Monday, March 28, 2022.

Also, other COVID-19 restrictions are all lifted with immediate effect.

".....outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals may resume at full capacity, again, as long as all persons at these events are fully vaccinated," President Nana Addo stated during Sunday night's address.

Adding that all of Ghana's land borders are opened.