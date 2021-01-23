2 hours ago

With the surge in Covid infections across the country, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and its subsidiary, Vectorpes, have partnered the media to begun a "Free Community Disinfection" exercise, aimed at stepping up the fight against Covid-19.

The Free Community Disinfection, which will last for one week (January 23 - January 30, 2021), will cover orphanages, households, churches, mosques, corporate institutions among others.

It is targeted at curbing the spread of the disease in the communities.

Speaking to the media during the launch of the exercise at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) at Teshie in Accra on Saturday, January 23, 2021, the Coordinator of the Free Community Disinfection, Mrs Lola Asiseh Ashitey, explained that their decision to offer this service was informed by the current spike in Covid cases across the country.

"...and also our continuous effort to support the government in its fight against Covid-19, especially when we are experiencing a surge in Covid cases in the country," she added.

According to her, Zoomlion and Vectorpes have partnered some media houses to enable as many Ghanaians benefit from the free disinfection.

Mrs Ashitey indicated that her outfit will first be disinfecting orphanages and deprived institutions before moving into households.

"All you need to do is to call our media partners who will be drumming home the message so we can come and render this free service to you," she urged.

However, she stated that Ghanaians can also go to Zoomlion district offices to request for the free disinfection service.

The coordinator of the Zoomlion free disinfection exercise said Zoomlion has the capacity and the resources to reach many Ghanaians during the one week exercise.

"This is a way of us giving back to the community in the midst of the Covid," she said.

The two-hour disinfection exercise at GAFCSC touched every nook and cranny of the college. That involved the disinfection of classrooms, canteen, library administration block, offices, barracks, etc., in addition to the open spaces of the military facility.

The Director of Corporate Affairs, GAFCSC, Colonel B.B. Pantoah, was very grateful to Zoomlion and its partners for extending the gesture to his college.

He described the exercise as "very timely, " adding that it will go a long way to help the college in its fight against the pandemic.

"The College is lucky to be part of this one week Zoomlion free disinfection service, and we thank Zoomlion for the exercise. Its our prayer that Zoomlion will grow from strength to strength and that the business will thrive," Colonel Pantoah expressed.