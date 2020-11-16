2 hours ago

The Western regional minister has stated that observing the Covid safety protocols has prevented many Ghanaians from contracting other diseases other than Covid-19.

According to Mr Kwabena Okyere Mensah, many more Ghanaians were healthy today because of the adherence to the safety protocols including, especially the washing of hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

“The whole nation is observing the safety protocols, a reason diseases like cholera and others have gone down; and its also mainly because of the frequent washing of hands and the wearing of nose masks and also the social distancing.

The regional minister made the assertion at Market Circle in the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipality when his region took its turn of the 3rd phase of the ongoing national market disinfection on Sunday (November 15, 2020).

Mr Okyere Mensah, therefore, reiterated the urgent need for the people in the Western Region to continue observing the Covid preventive measures. He also encouraged the market women to cooperate with Zoomlion and its partners to ensure a successful operation.

The two-day exercise, an initiative of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) in collaboration with waste management company—Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) and Grundy Management Service, covered all markets and lorry stations in Western Region.

Covid-19, according to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, was “still with us.”

“So we should not take it for granted, but serious,” he cautioned.

Continuing, he indicated that the assembly was doing everything possible to prevent a second wave of covid infections in the municipality.

“This is where I want to use this opportunity to urge residents in the municipality to cooperate with the assembly and also wear their nose masks when going out for their own safety,” he appealed.

The Western Region Zoomlion General Manager, Alhaji Abdulai Abdullah, revealed that Zoomlion was expected to disinfect about 245 markets.

“And we are doing this exercise with our partners, Grundy Management Service,” he disclosed.

According to him, this was the third time his outfit was disinfecting markets and other public spaces in the Western Region. He thus appealed to the media to use their respective platforms to educate Ghanaians on the Covid protocols.