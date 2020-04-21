1 hour ago

That brings the number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa hit by the epidemic to five

Dr. Lord Graceful Mensah, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ho Teaching Hospital Tuesday said presentation of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to health institutions boosts morale of staff to up the fight against COVID19.

"PPE are essential. They boost our morale to do more so when we receive such donations, we are happy and prepared to take good care of all patients...," he said.

Dr. Mensah said this when Mr Francis Albert Nyonyo Agboada, Member of Council of State for the Volta Region donated assorted PPE worth GHC100,000.00 to the Ho Teaching Hospital and the Anloga Health Centre in the Anloga District.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Agboada for the gesture and said workers were happy the facility was not forgotten in the wake of the Coronavirus disease.

"It feels good when you work and your performance is recognized so we are happy and we say thank you," Dr.Mensah added.

Mr Kofi Humado, Member of Parliament for Anlo, who presented the items on behalf of the Member of Council of State, said the presentation, also under the auspices of the Nyonyo Foundation, was necessitated by the seriousness of the pandemic, requiring the support of all.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister who received the items on behalf of the institutions commended Mr Agboada for the items and said concerted efforts were needed to fight the pandemic and reiterated the need for all to comply with the social distancing protocols and other precautionary measures.

The Volta Region has a total of ten confirmed cases of COVID19, with the patients said to be in stable condition receiving treatment.