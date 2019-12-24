17 minutes ago

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has hinted at instituting legal action against the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) over what it describes as illegal fees being charged for imported vehicles.

The CPA wants a refund of the 23 per cent extra charges which resulted in the statutory levy jumping from GHS154 to GHS190, which the DVLA has imposed on all owners of imported cars in exchange for a temporary clearance sticker.

The CPA claims it has information and evidence that the DVLA has commenced the issuance of the said GHS 190 sticker at the Tema Port under the instructions of the Board of the Authority despite a warning from the Ministry of Transport against it.

Addressing the press in Accra on Tuesday, 24 December 2019, the Executive Director of the CPA, Mr Kofi Capito, explained that the said imposition of the levy is in clear breach of the Road Traffic Regulation, LI 2180, which instructs vehicles being cleared at the ports to have metal plates and not a piece of sticker.

“We will go to court to stop the DVLA and I am also saying that I have heard that they have started and I am going to ask the Minister to compel them to refund everybody’s money,” he stated.