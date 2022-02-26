7 hours ago

The Convention People’s Party has appointed Akosua Asamoah, a member of the party’s youth league as its Youth League Diaspora Coordinator.

The appointment offers Ms Asamoah the “opportunity to link the youth league to all youth branches in the diaspora including the UK and Ireland Branches, United States of America, Canada (Ontario), Italy, and Germany”.

A letter signed by Osei Kofi Acquah, the party’s National Youth Organiser, congratulated Ms Asamoah and indicated the CPP’s expectation of her full support in ensuring the “proper and effective organisation of our party”.

Ms Asamoah has assured the party of her readiness to help transform the youth league.

She stated that her topmost priority is to see a transformed CPP that is battle ready to wrest power from the governing NPP in 2024 and also win back some traditional CPP parliamentary seats.

About Akosua Asamoah

Born in Dunkwa On – Offin in 1986, Ms Asamoah had her primary school education in the Netherlands, Junior High School education in Ghana, and returned to the Netherlands for her Second cycle education. She later enrolled at the Casparus College in Weesp (Netherlands) and read her degree programme also in the Netherlands.

Ms Asamoah is currently reading a post-graduate programme at the Accra Business School.

Politically, Ms Asamoah has been involved in activities of the CPP at the National level for the past 12 years having worked closely with the party’s former Acting Youth Organiser, Nabila Basiru; National Organiser, Yirimambo Moses; Former Vice-Chairman and acting chairman, Hamdatu Ibrahim and former chairman, Professor Edmund Delle.

Ms Asamoah is a private businesswoman and is the Chief Executive Officer of Afrigha limited, a company that deals in health essentials. Her company is also an agency that works closely with Ghanaians in the diaspora who have interest in investing in the country.

She is also the co- director of ELT- Technical sourcing, a company that deals in electrical and mechanical parts.