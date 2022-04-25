2 hours ago

The Central Committee of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has ordered the Chairperson of the party, Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, to step aside.

The Central Committee has resolved to conduct a run-off election between Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah and the first runner-up, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim.

Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, the First Vice-Chairperson of the party, challenged Nana Frimpongmaa Kumankumah’s Chairmanship.

These are the decisions of the Central Committee assigned by the CPP’s General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akempem Jantuah.

1. The Central Committee of the Party (CC) resolved that the breach of Article 93 (e) of the Party Constitution can only be rectified by carrying out a mandatory run-off between the two candidates who obtained the highest number of votes to select a winner as prescribed by Article 93 (f) of the Party’s Constitution.

That the chairmanship elections of the 22nd of August 2020 did not produce a validly elected Chairperson and Leader for the party as the leading candidate received only 43% of the total votes cast which does not qualify her as the Chairperson and Leader of the party.

That the unanimous decision of the CC is to set aside Comrade Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah as the Chairperson and Leader of the party as she did not make the mandatory threshold of 50% or more of the total valid votes cast, and thus was sworn-in in error and a clear breach of the party’s constitution.

This error has been admitted and accepted by the Chairman of the Interim Organizing Committee of the 2020 internal elections, Senior Comrade R. O. Frimpong Manso.

Additionally, no vote was taken in Congress to waive the constitutional provision requiring a 50% or more threshold and replaced it with a simple majority vote threshold. Numerous petitions and Court actions have also entirely disrupted the smooth running of the Party.

It has been resolved that a run-off election will therefore be conducted between comrade Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong- Kumankumah and the 1st runner-up Comrade Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim.

The Central Committee also resolved that a re-run should be conducted soon, in anticipation of that a re-run congress committee has been set up under the chairmanship of comrade Kwame Jantuah, chairman of the political affairs committee.

2. The CC unanimously nullified the illegal decision of the supposed interdiction of comrades Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, Nana Yaa Akempem Jantuah, and Osei Kofi Acquah with immediate effect and ruled the previous unconstitutional decision of April 1st, 2022 as NULL and VOID.

3. The CC unanimously agreed to refer comrade Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah to the disciplinary committee for alleged financial misappropriation of funds donated to the party in the run-up to the Election 2020.