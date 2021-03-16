1 hour ago

The Convention People’s Party led by Nana Frimpomaa, its chair and leader has paid an official visit to Apam to sympathize with bereaved families.

It will be recalled that over 20 children between the ages of 12 and 18 were drowned in the sea at Apam a few days ago.

13 bodies were subsequently recovered. 12 of the bodies are to be buried today, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. One of the bodies was buried earlier because it was decomposing.

The visiting team from the party included National, Regional, Constituency, and Local Executives who actively offered their condolences to the bereaved families.

Nana Frimpomaa donated a sum of GHS5000 to the bereaved families and GHS1000 to the fishermen council to support funeral arrangements.

The chair and leader also presented an insurance policy to the tune of GHS5000 to each family who lost a child in the tragic incident.

Boxes of sanitisers were also presented to the families and fishermen council to support COVID-19 Protocols.

The party used the opportunity to visit defunct factories initiated by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Nana Frimpomaa lamented the state of deterioration of the Apam Salt Factory.

She assured the people of Saltpond that her outfit will revive the industry to benefit the youth through the ‘MY10K’ project initiative.

The Paramount Chief of Apam, Nana Adu Affrim X promised the delegation of his total support for any initiative that will give Apam a facelift.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa finally led a private vigil to connect with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the souls of the demised children.

They sang and prayed for their beautiful souls.

Source: citifmonline