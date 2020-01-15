2 hours ago

Barring any last minute hitch, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) will elect its Election 2020 flagbearer in March at a National Delegates Conference slated for Kumasi.The Central Committee (CC), which is the highest decision making body of the Party said flagbearer Aspirants would pay GHC200,000.00 as filing fees and GHC2,000.00 for the nomination forms.Qualification for the flagbearer Aspirants among others stipulates that anyone wishing to contest for the position would have to be a member of the party for five years and must be in good standing.In the past Presidential aspirants would were party members for four years before qualifying to contest the position.The CPP Central Committee has also decided to hold a joint Congress for the election of the flagbearer and the National Leadership to manage affairs of the party for the next four years.The CPP Central Committee resolution made available to the Ghana News Agency said it pegged the nomination fees at GHC2,000.00 with a National Organiser aspirants having to pay GHC30,000.00 as filing fee.The National Women and National Youth Organizer aspirants would pay GHC20,000.00 as filing fee.The General Secretary, Vice Chairmen and Treasurer Aspirants would pay GHC70,000.00 as filing fee.Any member of the party wanting to become the Chairperson of the party would have to pay GH¢100,000.00 as filing fee.According to the CPP Constitution available to the Ghana News Agency, the party shall hold a separate National Delegates Congress to elect the Presidential Candidate of the Party.It says the delegates congress may be held 24 months before the next Presidential and Parliamentary elections, if the Party is not in Power and where the Party is in power, the Presidential candidate shall be elected no earlier than 12 months prior to the next Presidential and Parliamentary elections.On qualification and requirements, the CPP Constitution mandates that persons contesting National Executive positions and contestants for the position of Presidential Candidate must hold a party membership card for five years or more.Candidates must have paid their membership dues in full, must be registered to vote in national elections, and must be in good standing in the party.The CPP National Delegates Congress shall consist of all members of the National Executive Council; all Founding Members; all members of the Council of Elders; all Constituency Chairpersons, Secretaries, Treasurers, Organizers, Women Organizers, Youth Organizers and Education Secretaries.Others include; two other representatives from each Constituency, at least one of whom shall be a woman; a representative from each of the tertiary institutions chapters of the Party; and two representatives from each overseas branch approved by the Central Committee.The National Delegates Congress shall be presided over by a member of the Council of Elders appointed for the purpose by the National Executive Council.The National Delegates Congress shall elect the National Chairperson, National, Vice-Chairpersons, the General Secretary, the National Treasurer, the National Organiser, and the National Women’s Organizer.It is also mandated to consider and approve the Manifesto and matters of general policy submitted to it by the National Executive Council; receive and consider reports on activities and audited accounts of the Party presented to it by the National Executive Council and issue directives for actions on them.It also has the powers to confirm, amend, repudiate or revoke any decision made by any subordinate organ of the Party; and amend or suspend in whole or part any provision of the CPP Constitution by a resolution or in the manner provided in the constitution.It shall also decide on any proposals or matters, and transact any other business, which shall be submitted by the Central Committee or the National Executive Council.The congress also shall delegate any of its functions or powers to any subordinate organ of the Party; perform such other functions as necessary for the attainment of the aims and objectives through the appropriate organs of the Party.>