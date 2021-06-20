1 hour ago

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo on June 18 became the first person to reach the 300-million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. The Juventus star was also the first person to reach the 200 million mark on the same platform.

Ronaldo, a truly global sporting icon, has been smashing records ever since he started playing football professionally. Be it at Manchester United, Real Madrid, or his current club Juventus, Ronaldo has broken some of the most prestigious records at every club he has played for.

He becomes the most-followed personality in the world.

The 36-year reached the milestone after setting another record in European during Hungary vs Portugal Euro 2020 match.

Aside Ronaldo’s the only account with about 397 million on IG is Instagram’s own account.

In January 2020, Ronaldo reached 200 million followers on Instagram. Within a year, he has been able to add additional 100 million plus people.

Ronaldo's 300 million followers feat comes shortly after his much-talked-about controversy involving Coco-Cola when the football star moved two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him for promotion during a press conference ahead of his team’s Euro 2020 match.

Ronaldo's small gesture cost the company a loss of $4 billion. Its stock price dropped 1.6 percent following the incident.