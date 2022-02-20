3 hours ago

Rennes winger Jeremy Doku has been linked with a host of clubs since his days at Anderlecht but now plays for French side Stade Rennes.

Whiles at Andrelecht the pacy wideman was coached by former Liverpool, Manchester City winger Craig Bellamy who gives a low down of the Belgian winger with Ghanaian descent.

The Magpies went on a spending spree in the winter transfer window as they bid to preserve their Premier League status.

Belgium-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku is the latest talent on the Saudi backed club's radar for the summer.

The youngster joined Stade Rennes from Anderlecht in the summer of 2020 and has been playing well for his new side aside injury worries.

Scouts from the Tyneside club are busily monitoring the twinkle toed speedster who has in the past been linked to Liverpool.

Doku has been on United's radar before but the £22million rated 19-year-old, who has suffered with both knee and hamstring injuries is being monitored by head of recruitment Steve Nickson and his scouting team.

The Rennes star has 10 Belgium caps and two goals to his name at international level and has been tracked by Liverpool in recent seasons.

Doku can play either left-wing or right-wing and worked under former Newcastle star Craig Bellamy at Anderlecht, where he made a positive impression.

Whilst so dangerous on the ball, Doku hasn’t quite found the end product yet. Four goals and five asists in 49 games for Rennes isn’t amazing, and goes to show the development he still needs to make.

Speaking to The Central Club, Bellamy has admitted that Doku was a ‘difficult’ player to coach but will give you absolutely everything if you care about him.

Bellamy noted that you can’t talk down to Doku because he could ‘go the other way’, with Jurgen Klopp’s personal approach possibly ideal for the Belgium international.

“Even Doku at Rennes, he rings me all the time now and he knows I’ve got his back,” said Bellamy. “He was a difficult player. Antwerp boy, tough kid, beyond talented. Don’t mess with him – you can’t talk down to him, because he’ll just go the other way. Get him on side, let him know you care about him because if you care about him, he’ll play like anything for you,” he added.