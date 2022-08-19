2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan is attracting interest from newly promoted Italian Serie A side Cremonese.

According to Tuttosport, Cremonese is currently leading the race after making a better offer than Salernitana.

General Manager Tiago Pinto has held a meeting with agents and club representatives in Milan, including Salernitana and Cremonese, who are both interested in the 19-year-old forward and reportedly willing to sign him permanently.

Sassuolo is also keen to snap up AS Roma youngster Felix Afena- Gyan on a season-long loan deal.

Despite signing a new contract till 2026 recently, AS Roma are keen to shift on the Ghanaian youngster as they eye Andrea Belotti.

After a first positive impact with the Giallorossi shirt, last season with a wonderful debut complete with a brace in Marassi against Genoa, the performance of the Ghanaian has gradually declined.

He was linked with a move to the newly promoted side Lecce but Sassuolo and Salernitana are looking to sign the Ghanaian prodigy.

The young striker scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances last season and won the UEFA Conference League title with AS Roma.

Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He scored his first ever Ghana in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.