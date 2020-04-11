2 hours ago

Crime in UK down by 21%

Crime has fallen by 21 per cent during the coronavirus lockdown, although fraudsters are exploiting the crisis to make millions, the Government has warned.

Priti Patel announced the development at today’s daily Downing Street press conference after keeping a relatively low profile in recent weeks.

She announced a support scheme to help domestic violence victims after a national hotline reported a 120 per cent increase in calls.

The Home Secretary said fraudsters are exploiting the crisis, with victims losing £1.8million to various scams.

Ms Patel added that paedophiles are also preying on the flood of youngsters going online during the lockdown.

However, Martin Hewitt, the chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, confirmed crime was down by 21 per cent amid the lockdown.

He said: “Initial figures from all forces show a 21 per cent fall in overall crime across the last four weeks compared to the same period last year.”

The briefing came after the UK’s Covid-19 death toll hit 9,875, up by 917 in 24 hours, with an 11-year-old child among those to lose their lives.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also revealed today that 19 NHS workers had died during the outbreak.

Ms Patel has been accused of dodging scrutiny after the top Tory vanished from the public eye despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Patel has slashed back public appearances since she was hit by multiple bullying claims – which she denies – in February and March.

She faced allegations from within three departments and Home Office permanent secretary Philip Rutnam quit, vowing to bring an employment tribunal.

The Home Secretary has not fronted a press conference during the coronavirus pandemic, despite claims police enforcing lockdown have gone too far.

And last night it emerged the chair of the Commons Home Affairs Committee has written to her six times in three months trying to arrange a Q&A.

Source: Mirror