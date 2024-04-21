5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko delivered a crucial 1-0 victory against league leaders FC Samartex 1996 on matchday-27 of the Ghana Premier League, providing a much-needed relief for coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum.

The tense encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium saw Enoch Morrison's second-half penalty as the decisive moment, breaking the deadlock and securing the win for Kotoko.

Amidst a spirited first-half performance that saw Kotoko hitting the post, Morrison's precise penalty in the 57th minute proved to be the match-winner.

Following a challenging week for the club, characterized by a string of unfavorable results, the win brings a sense of calm and relief to Kotoko, lifting them to 10th position in the league standings with 36 points.

Despite the defeat, FC Samartex 1996 maintains their position at the top of the table, retaining a five-point lead after both Nations FC and Aduana Stars failed to capitalize on their slip.