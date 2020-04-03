2 hours ago

AMG boss, Criss Waddle, is set to release an epic album after which he may wave his final goodbye to his music career.

He said this when a fan asked when he will be dropping a new song to boost people up from the boredom of lockdown.

In series of tweets, Criss Waddle explained the album is going to be an interesting one which dates back to his journey in music and life as a whole.

Criss started his music career with music group, R2Bees but later separated to start solo business.

The 23-year-old has a musical background; his father was a renowned musician with stage name Agyaaku and his brother, Kwaisey Pee, a popular musician as well.

Coming from a music genealogy, it was not surprising the AMG boss recruited many top artistes, the likes of Medikal and Mawuli Younggod.

Been thinking of Dropping an album for you guys,after that I may never drop any song again,so it’s going to be an Interesting album https://t.co/8gobtMfEal

