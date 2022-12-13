1 hour ago

Ivana Knoll the 30-year-old Croatian influencer who went viral in the first matches of the Croatian team in the group stage for the clothing she chose to watch the games, was expelled from the stadium for her "provocative" latex clothing, just before the match between Brazil and Croatia begins , which would end with the victory of the Europeans on penalties in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar .

“They don't allow the fans to take photos with me and they don't allow me to pose for photos here at the railing,” the German-born Croatian told German newspaper Bild in 1992, referring to stadium security.

“I asked them why they were so rude,” he added. The woman herself explained that so far she had not had any problem in the World Cup .

"It's really great. No one has ever told me to cover myself. Everyone wants photos with me, even the locals. Only on Twitter was there a negative reaction from a Qatari. But he probably just wanted attention, ”he explained to the same medium.

In addition, he advanced his plans for the rest of the World Cup : “In fact, I wanted to leave when the Croats were eliminated. But now I definitely stay until the final, no matter who plays there."

In his last Instagram post, he asked himself: "To find out how many goals will Argentina score tomorrow?", and added an emoji of an ear, as well as an account where you can bet with the result.

The situation in the World Cup

In Qatar, more than a million visitors came from all corners of the world warned about Muslim culture and various rules to follow: among them, the clothing to wear in stadiums. Knöll went viral for the way he dressed in the matches that his team, Croatia, played in the group stage and in the following matches of the World Cup. Tight red pants, and a bodice with the red and white squares of her country's flag.



What's more, the image of her going down the stairs in the match in which Luka Modric's team eliminated Belgium at the Ahmed bin Ali stadium was questioned for "double standards" in a country with strict rules for women. In that postcard, smiling Arabs were seen in the audience with cell phones in hand, taking photos of him. After it went viral on networks, she herself shared it on her Instagram.

Although the regulations are inflexible with the local ones, neither the authorities nor the Qatari residents make the visitors, including the Argentines, feel any rigor in terms of different ways of dressing or walking down the street. You can see women wearing the same clothes as in any corner of the Western world. However, Knoll was ejected from the stadium against Brazil , as seen on video.

In the preview of the decisive clash for the round of 16 between Japan and Croatia, La Nación met Knöll. His outfit for the meeting: mini jean skirt, long stockings, belt, bow and top in Croatian colors. Although many media presented her as a businesswoman from that Eastern European country, she clarified that she is only "an influencer who came to have fun in Qatar."

Asked in that match against Belgium, at gate 5 of the Al Janoub stadium, about whether she had any warnings about her clothes in the stadiums, she was blunt: “Nobody said anything to me about my clothes. I never had a problem with the way I dress in Qatar ”. The influencer is already a celebrity. Before entering the VIP section of the stadium, she stopped at every step to take selfies with fans, sign autographs and pose for photographers.

Supposedly, the model had declared to the German media that if Croatia won the World Cup , she would strip naked. However, Ivana herself was in charge of denying that promise on her Instagram account.

“Fake news! Media lies. I will not take off my shirt if Croatia wins the championship, ”he responded bluntly, with which the information spread in recent days remained a rumor. Driven by the diffusion that she had during the World Cup , Knoll already has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, the social network where she has shown the most in the World Cup.