37 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey has successful undergone a surgery on his troublesome ankle at Leicester City.

The Ghanaian has been on the fringes of the first team and barely plays any football nowadays for Leicester but sustained the injury as his team were preparing for their FA Cup clash with Aston Villa.

It is believed that the injury is not as serious and is a minor injury that will not keep him out for long.

The Ghanaian defender who has been on the fringes of the first team was looking for a way out of the Leicester City hell but the latest injury means he will still have to remain with the foxes till at least the summer.

Championship sides Stoke City, Fulham and Turkish side Trabzonspor were all believed to be interested in acquiring the services of the defender.

The 25 year defender has not played a competitive senior match since breaking his ankle against West Ham 15 months ago as he has been ostracized by manager Brendan Rodgers.