5 hours ago

Freiburg and the Black Stars of Ghana have been dealt a huge blow as midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyere has sustained a season-ending injury.

His German side have announced that their player has suffered a cruciate ligament injury in training which will see him miss the rest of the 2022/23 season.

After scans were conducted by the medical team of Freiburg, the Ghanaian midfielder will have to sit out of action for the foreseeable future.

“Kofi Kyereh tore his cruciate ligament in training and will be out for the rest of the season.” the club's official statement reads.

“In Thursday's training, Kofi Kyereh twisted his knee in a duel. An examination in the Freiburg University Hospital resulted in the diagnosis of a cruciate ligament rupture. An operation is to follow in the next few days. The attacking player will no longer be available this season.”

The midfielder joined the German Bundesliga side from lower-tier side FC St Pauli in the summer and has been impressive.

He was part of the Ghana squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.